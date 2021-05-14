Sussex weather outlook for Friday, May 14
Today will be rather cloudy and damp at first throughout the county, according to the Met Office.
Friday, 14th May 2021, 7:02 am
There will be some outbreaks of showery rain throughout the morning. It will brighten up with some warm sunny intervals this afternoon, but with a risk of showers developing.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 15°C.
It will become increasingly cloudy this evening, the Met Office said, as an area of low cloud and outbreaks of rain arrive from the southwest. Rain may be heavy overnight.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 7°C.