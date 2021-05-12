Sussex weather outlook for Wednesday, May 12
Today will be dry and sunny at first but it will soon become more cloudy with scattered showers during the morning and afternoon, according to the Met Office.
Wednesday, 12th May 2021, 6:51 am
It will feel pleasantly warm in any spells of sunshine, with a maximum temperature of 18°C.
Tonight will be mainly dry with some evening sunshine, the Met Office said, but it will become increasingly cloudy overnight, with patchy light rain or drizzle.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 7°C.