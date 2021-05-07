Sussex weather: Your forecast for Friday, May 7

Sussex weather news

Eastbourne and Hastings are sunny all day before things turns much wetter tomorrow.

Brighton is expected to see sun all day.

Horsham will have clear sunny skies until around 3pm when the clouds roll in.

Worthing is in for a sunny day with some cloud here and there.

Chichester has clear sunny skies this morning with a mix of sunny spells and cloud all afternoon.

Sussex will see temperatures highs of 13 and lows of five overnight.