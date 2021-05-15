Sussex weather: Your forecast for Saturday, May 15
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Saturday, May 15.
Saturday, 15th May 2021, 9:03 am
Eastbourne and Hastings are set to see continue rain all day.
Brighton will see rain all day with a gentle breeze.
Horsham is wet and windy until 8pm, when it clears up.
Worthing is in for a wet day too with a slight breeze.
Chichester will see light rain all day.
Temperatures will reach 13 across Sussex, dropping to lows of eight tonight.
Tomorrow is looking like another wet day across the county too.