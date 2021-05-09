Sussex weather: your forecast for Sunday, May 9

According to the Met Office, it will feel pleasantly warm by this afternoon.

But showers are possible later, it says, but these are forecast mainly in the east, which could be heavy with a chance of thunder.

The maximum temperature forecast is 20 degrees Celsius.

Sussex weather forecast for Sunday, May 9

By tonight, it will be mainly dry with clear spells, but isolated showers are possible.

Any thunder or rain will affect far eastern parts, the Met Office says.

It will also feel breezy near the coast.