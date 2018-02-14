Wibbly wobbly walk in aid of St Michael’s Hospice

Four pupils from Guestling Bradshaw Primary School took on a three mile walk around Alexandra Park in wellies filled with jelly to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Taking part were Ethan Willis, Finlay Bevan, Lewis Philcox and Mischa Brasier, who were supported by friends and family.

JW 7 SUS-180214-092645001

The day of the walk was very cold and drizzly but the children where not put off and where excited about their event, everyone arrived at the cafe in Alexandra Park early and got ready,

Jelly was all ready which had been made the day before and there where buckets of the stuff! Everyone took turns in sitting in a chair while Samantha one of the parents filled all the children’s wellies right to the top, you could hear it squelching, as they walked.

After some photos at the start line by the cafe, the excited Fab Four started their Jelly Welly Walk just after 11am following the same 3.1 mile route as the Y Front run takes round the whole park, taking in some scenic photo moments on the way round.

The group where supported along the route by friends from school, parents, family members and friends with their dogs, which made for a fantastic experience.

JW 6 SUS-180214-092634001

Dan Bevan one of the parents said: “This is a fantastic achievement for these children supporting a wonderful place such as St Michael’s Hospice, which has touched a lot of our families as well as the wider community. The work the staff do at the hospice supporting the people of Hastings and Rother is amazing and it’s great the children chose it to support.

“We as parents are very proud of Finlay, Lewis, Ethan and Mischa for their hard work and dedication as it was cold and wet, and they all did very well,

“We would like to thank all of the people that sponsored the children, either online or through their forms, The Hospice themselves for the T shirts and Balloons, also The Three Oaks Pub for donating the Jelly, Eat @ The Park for letting us start and finish there and looking after some of our belongs, and everyone that came and supported the children on the day.

The children have already reached over their target of £500 online and off line sponsorship could double that, for which they are so grateful.

JW 5 SUS-180214-092624001

To donate visit www.ukvirginmoneygiving.com /Team/GuestlingBradshawY6-jellywellywalk.

Nathan Cline the pupils Headteacher at Guestling Bradshaw CEP said: “At Guestling Bradshaw CEP School we encourage all Year 6 children to work hard in lessons and set a good example of behaviour towards others.

“Part of this is through a programme called ‘Passport to Success’ where the children are also encouraged to support local, national and international charities and give something back to others in the community. We love how creative our pupils are in their fundraising efforts and we are so proud of them and all their charity achievements.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer series titles by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)

JW 4 SUS-180214-092613001

JW 1 SUS-180214-092542001

JW 9 SUS-180214-092520001

JW 11 SUS-180214-092509001