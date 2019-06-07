Will we ever get a Bexhill Town Council?

From: Paul Minter, Constable Way, Bexhill

There may never be a Bexhill Town Council. It’s about as likely as Brexit! You can make a promise and win a huge victory, however delivering is much harder.

Many people think you can have a quick vote and what wins happens immediately, or at least within a few weeks.

There is a private prosecution of a famous politician over making a claim during the European Referendum. Voters aren’t interested in details. Had our winning Bexhill councillors promised only to look into the possibility of a Bexhill council and perhaps go ahead or perhaps not, I don’t believe they could have taken all the Bexhill seats from the Conservatives.

The countdown began the day our new Rother Alliance took control of Rother council. Voters expect the Bexhill Town Council, which was the only reason many voted for these new councillors. We have already been told the consultation process could take two or three years.

Even if we get a Bexhill Town Council, many may be surprised at how little power it has. We may get the Bexhill Town Council but it may be valueless in comparison with what voters wanted. The Brexit comparison is very good, you can leave Europe ‘on paper’ and still be part of most European institutions.

A day may come, at the latest when these councillors stand for re election, when they have to tell voters that a Bexhill Town Council is not wise or not possible.