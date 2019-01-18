Can Bexhill’s waste collection service get any worse? Yes, they didn’t even know Christmas was coming!

From: M Chawner, Reginald Road, Bexhill

Regarding your front page feature last Friday about a new contractor, Biffa, taking over responsibility from Kier for bin collections, they can’t be any worse... can they?

I don’t know about any other areas in the town but from the point of view of Reginald Road there have been regular issues concerning missed bin collections for a good couple of years now. Even as I write this (early Sunday evening), our recycling bins remain unemptied from their scheduled day, yesterday. It goes without saying that these will presumably now be emptied tomorrow (Monday).

Our first recycling bin collection after Christmas was also due to take place on a Saturday and when I contacted the council by e-mail to ask what was happening their response included the following – “Unfortunately, our waste contractor is experiencing issues processing the large volumes of recycling collected following the Christmas and New Year period. This is creating a backlog of recycling at the processing stage, therefore meaning the vehicles cannot empty recycling collected”.

This is beyond incredible, did Kier not realise that Christmas and New year occurs every year, and that larger than normal volumes of waste are created?

Let’s hope Biffa can do better and give us the service we should expect to receive.