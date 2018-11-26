I applaud the magnificence of breast feeding, no matter where you are

From: Christine Higgins, Southcourt Avenue, Bexhill

I am constantly surprised by attitudes to breast feeding in public. Perhaps not surprised actually, more annoyed.

What can be more joyous than the sight of a small new life being given the important nourishment of its mother’s milk? We should be encouraging this, not shaming the mothers proud enough to do it!

It has long been accepted that this is the most important start in life a newborn can have, if at all possible; I therefore applaud all new mums who are able to do it, wherever they may be when the need arises.

Well done Lisa Astell-Brook; you are a fine and thoughtful mother for giving this gift to your baby.

Do the people who stare in disgust have the same reaction to calves, foals and lambs suckling in the fields?

I doubt it. What you are witnessing, dear prudes, is the beauty and innocence of nature.

Grow up – and rejoice in its purity and magnificence.