Speed cameras on Link Road?

From: R.Sanderson, Top Cross Road, Bexhill

Is it not time that we had speed cameras on the Link Road before there is a serious accident?

On two occasions recently, I witnessed a car trying to over take another vehicle that was also trying to over take a third car – this is dangerous practise!

In the town centre it is almost impossible to find a parking space. Perhaps we could afford more traffic wardens if we abandoned the insane plan of yet another ‘up market restaurant’’ on the Colonnade.

Seriously, will anyone want to walk along there in a howling gale in the middle of winter?

Are we going to wait until all the frustrated drivers/shoppers take their custom elsewhere i.e. Hastings, Ravenside, Eastbourne?