Mrs M. Hilliard

Pinewoods Court, Bexhill

I would like to thank all the police for organising the search for my husband on January 3.

They were fantastic and due to them, he was found safe and well.

Also, my thanks to various members of the public who were so kind and helpful.

Special thanks to the staff in the British Bookshops and Stationers, Devonshire Road, and last but not least, the kind taxi driver from Town Taxis.