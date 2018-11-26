Victims of domestic abuce need more help

From: Cllr Charles Clark, County councillor, Bexhill East, Kinver Lane, Bexhill

Two women are killed every week in England and Wales by a current or former partner.

In the UK, the police receive a domestic violence-related call every 30 second. Eighty-three per cent of domestic violence victims are women.

I have dealt with domestic abuse cases in my ward. I always worry about the long-term effects on the children.

One of the issues that needs to be addressed is when women and her children have to leave their home for their own safety. This means going into a safe house or a refuge.

This can mean losing contact with close family and friends. The courts must give more protection to domestic violence victims.

Is it right that the victim should lose everything when they have been abused?

If you are a victim of domestic violence, ring Sussex Police, who have special officers who will support you.

You can also contact Refuge, who have a 24-hour freephone on 0808 2000 247. To know what help is available, visit www.refuge.org.uk.

If you are in immediate danger, you must ring 999.