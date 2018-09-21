Views may be misinterpreted

From: Peter Webb, Glenleigh Park Road, Bexhill

I see that Mr Maynard does not believe a unitary authority is a realistic solution to the financial woes of the motley collection of local authorities in East Sussex.

These range from parish councils with a couple of hundred residents, Rother District Council with a population of 95,000, to East Sussex County Council and its population of 552,000.

If elected, I wonder if the halving of his income from the public purse under such a move (since there would be only one council for him to draw down from) could have anything to do with his resistance?

As a prime beneficiary from the status quo, with a personal interest in keeping things as they are, it hardly seems appropriate for Mr Maynard to be publicising his personal views on the matter.

His personal opposition could be misinterpreted and might be seen in some way as authoritative or official.