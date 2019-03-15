From: Sarah Edmondson, Cornwall Road, Bexhill

I have had letters published by you in recent months on the issue of homelessness in Bexhill. I am attaching a poem that one of our homeless chaps, John, text to me – we have started a writing group, and he loves poetry.

It’s amazing, and needs to be heard. Not just by me.

A poem by John of the Street:

Frozen, frightened and frantic. Saying things pedantic.

Where have all the homeless gone? When it’s wet and wet and wet.

Cold and dark, alone in the park. Aware of the dangers of similar strangers.

Where do all the homeless go? When it’s wet and wet and wet.