Youth club buys community beach hut thanks to public’s donations

When Bexhill Pit-Stop youth club leader Lee Dunn started fundraising to buy a community beach hut for young people seeking a respite break, he thought it might take around two years.

However, the group said after being featured in the Observer, donations came flooding in from members of the public.

Lee said: “We were amazed that within just one week the very kind people of Bexhill had supported us in such a generous way.

“The idea came to us because we wanted to start supporting local young people who can’t use our Pit-Stop workshops due to disabilities or other factors.

“As we are located on the coast we decided a large chalet type of beach hut would be great in providing a fun and a useful base for families or individuals to enjoy all year round.”

Lee and members of Bexhill Youth Service, which runs the Pit-Stop workshops, are now working to adapt the beach hut to cater for needs including wheelchair use.

People who would like to be considered for using the new facility should email bexhillyouthservice@gmail.com.