Paddy McGuiness hints Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere with Peter Kay could return

Paddy McGuinness has hinted to fans of Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere that the much-loved show could return (Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images and ShowBizIreland/Getty Images)

Paddy McGuinness has hinted to fans of Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere that the much-loved show could return.

McGuiness played the character of Patrick 'Paddy' O'Shea in the show, starring alongside Peter Kay, who played the character of Maxwell 'Max' Bygraves.

The show saw the two Bolton doormen characters tour around the UK in their campervan and was a hit with many.

But McGuiness has now revealed the comedy could return after Kay also teased the sitcom's comeback during a gig in Manchester in August.

McGuiness, 48, told The Sun: "Peter did a live show a week or so back and he’s thrown it out there. But that’s what he does.

"He makes an appearance once every three or four years, says we’re going to do some Max and Paddy, then no one sees him again.

"And then every interview I do it’s like, ‘when’s it back?’.

"I’m texting him like, ‘why have you done that again?’. But if you look at what we’ve already written, you think, ‘that will go down really well’."

At his recent Q&A show at the Manchester Apollo, Kay said: "I loved making Max And Paddy, it was one of the best times we ever had filming and we had such a good laugh.