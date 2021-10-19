Supporting children to change the world
JPIMedia, which publishes this website, is in partnership with First News, the newspaper children trust.As part of the run-up to the critical COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow next week, we asked First News editor Nicky Cox to talk about why the voices of children should be heard in the climate change debate.
Children are far more clued up than we give them credit for.
Climate change is a stark example of this. We know from our First News readers that climate change and environmental issues are extremely high on their list of concerns.
But it’s not too late. We have to support our children to understand that every little action they take now will absolutely make a difference in the years ahead.
This demonstrated a clear desire from Government to hear directly from the very people whose lives and futures will be most affected by the climate change and provided reassurance to these young people that they are, indeed, being listened to
This isn’t about pandering to children and pretending that all their views and opinions will change the world.
It’s about the acknowledgement that a child’s concerns and anxieties are valid; giving them the confidence to fight for what they believe as the next generation to be inheriting our world.