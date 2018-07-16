Bexhill stay in bottom two after heavy defeat

Bexhill Cricket Club’s first team picked up just three points from a heavy away defeat on Saturday.

Bexhill were all out for 126 en route to a seven-wicket loss against mid-table Chichester Priory Park in Sussex Cricket League Division Two.

Only two visiting batsmen got to 20 and neither of those reached 25 as Bexhill were bowled out in the 40th over by a Chichester side which had six different wicket-takers.

After winning the toss and choosing to take first knock, Bexhill made a reasonable enough start as Neil Blatchly (17) and Danul Dassanayake (23) put on 42 for the first wicket only to fall within a run of each other, both to Magnus Kristensen.

Shawn Johnson and Cameron Burgon added 28 for the third wicket until Johnson was caught off James Stemp for 17. Matt Peters and Liam Bryant fell to Daniel Joseph with the score 87, and when Burgon was caught off Jay Hartard for 24, Bexhill were 97-6.

Ian May and Johnathan Haffenden, batting down the order at number nine, were dismissed by Joe De La Fuente with the score 112, and the same bowler bowled Ryan Darvill to leave Bexhill 122-9. The innings was wrapped up four runs later when Nick Peters was caught for 18.

Bexhill’s spirits were lifted when they grabbed two wickets for seven runs to leave Chichester 26-2 in reply. Byron Smith had Peter Lamb caught by Burgon for five and Johnson, who conceded just 13 runs from his seven overs, then pinned Matthew Bennison leg before for three.

Successive half-century partnerships, however, initially got Chichester back on track and then took them past the winning post.

Simon Hasted (55 not out) put on 50 for the third wicket with De La Fuente, who was caught and bowled by Nick Peters for 31 off 33 balls, and then shared an unbroken fourth wicket stand of 51 with Jay Hartard (29 not out off 27 balls) as Chichester got to their target in 28.1 overs.

Bexhill remain second-from-bottom of the table, but the bottom three teams are now covered by just three points.

Sussex Cricket League Division Two standings (all played 11 matches): 1 Mayfield 255pts, 2 Three Bridges 253, 3 Haywards Heath 225, 4 Billingshurst 208, 5 Chichester Priory Park 188, 6 St James’s Montefiore 180, 7 Ansty 158, 8 Bognor Regis 136, 9 BEXHILL 133, 10 Lindfield 133.

