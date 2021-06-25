Crowhurst Park cricketers dream of appearance at Lord's

The winning moment in Crowhurst Park CC's village cup victory - the next round is on July 4

Crowhurst captain Tim Hambridge won the toss and elected to bat but Nick Peters fell for one with the score on just one.

But a fantastic partnership by skipper Hambridge and Tom Powell moved the score to 112 before Hambridge fell for a well-made 42.

Powell moved to 63 before a mix up with new batsman Brad Payne caused him too be run out and Park fall to 112-3.

Theo McCann of Newick CC / Picture: Ron Hill

The Linton bowlers bowled fantastic line and length causing the run rate to slow as the batsmen found it difficult to pick gaps in the field. Payne was dismissed and it was 150-4 off of 34 overs.

Matt Constable joined Tong and Park began to fire, Tong finding regular boundaries to go to 43 before being caught with Crowhurst on 169.

Joe Lovell joined Constable and excellent running continued to move the score along until Constable fell for a quickfire 20 from 15 balls.

Park finished on 198-6 off of their 40 overs after a late flurry from Lovell and Rak Patel.

Will Sheffield bowling for Buxted Park / Picture: Ron Hill

In the reply, Park got off to a fantastic start, restricting Linton to 57-5 off of 18 overs thanks to brilliant bowling from Park’s first four bowlers, Jamie Bristow-Diamond, Tong, Josh Jones and Payne. Park picked up two more wickets, reducing Linton to 97-7.

But it wasn’t over. Linton batsman George Taylor showed some clean, big hitting, making it look as though he was batting on a different track.

Linton got to 172 off 35 overs, meaning Linton just needed 27 off five overs.

Taylor launched Nick Peters for six off the second ball of the 36th over, but two balls later he attempted the same shot and was caught by captain Hambridge running backwards from cover.

Peters struck again in his next over, leaving the score on 185-9, with Linton requiring 14 from 16 balls.

Bristow-Diamond bowled the penultimate over and a mix-up from the third ball enabled sub fielder Jacob Watson to throw to Patel who completed the run-out and start the Crowhurst celebrations.

Match sponsors were Claremont School, Belmont Healthcare Group and Edendale Lodge.

Crowhurst Park will face Foxton CC from Cambridgeshire at home in the last 16 on July 4. The game will start at 1pm with a socially distanced bar open – spectators welcome.

Battle v Heathfield

Battle overcame a determined Heathfield Side thanks to runs from Coombes, Newman, Mayhew and Philcox, following an excellent all-round bowling display.

On a sodden wicket at the George Meadow, Newman opted to field.

A late barrage took the Heathfield score past 200, a competitive total.

Battle’s innings saw arly wickets and soon they were 44-3. Newman and Coombes put on 70 in 13 overs, but a run out saw Coombes (32) dismissed and Newman (36) was caught behind in the same over.

Philcox and Mayhew combined brutal hitting with swift singles to propel Battle to victory – adding virtually 100 in a shade over ten overs.

Newman was named MoM.

Northiam v Winchelsea

Northiam won the toss and elected to bat first in a 35-over fixture.

Tommy Nunn (1-24) got the breakthrough with the score on 29, dismissing Harry Rhys-Jones for 18.

A second wicket partnership put on 180 before Fin Thomson was caught for 95. Sam Cooper was caught and bowled next ball as Simon Wheeler claimed 3-25.

Matt Cooke (10) was caught off Will Wheeler (1-21) as Northiam finished their overs on 231-5.

In the reply, Jake Martin removed Paddy Wood (14) and took 2-24, leaving Winchelsea 26-2.

Isaac Wall removed the middle order including Wheeler (11) to claim 3-27, leaving Winchelsea 99-4.

Freddie Mackenzie (21) was the only other batsmen to reach double figures as Winchelsea were dismissed for 126. Henry Cooke (1-34), Sandy Boyagis (2-17) and Tom Haydon (2-5) were the other Northiam wicket takers.

Little Common Ramblers v Bells Yew Green

Little Common Ramblers made it five consecutive league wins and entered the promotion places with a 66-run victory against Bells Yew Green.

Bells Yew Green opted to bowl first but Ed Feist gave Ramblers a positive start with 30.

The run rate slowed but Tom Crathern (44) and Joe Powell (50) built a solid platform.

Powell departed with the score 143-2, bringing Jon Meredith in.

Ramblers moved towards a good total and an 82-run partnership with Mark Hopkinson (17) pushed them towards a strong total. Meredith ended on 74 not out as the home side made 248.

Bells Yew Green reached 94 before Geo Crathern made the breakthrough with Varun Khullar taking a fine catch.

Meredith removed Iain Allen and wickets followed. They were shared between Meredith (3/29), Geo Crathern (2/49), Tom Crathern (2/26) and Varun Khullar (2/17) as Bells Yew Green fell 66 runs short of the target.

Ramblers go second ahead of the visit to Newick tomorrow.

Little Common Ramblers 3rd v Battle 2nd

Sustained hitting from Little Common’s middle order gave them a winning total on a grey day.

Asked to bat first, Ramblers started well with Will Greenwood’s 41 anchoring the innings. Roger Soan showed determination in bringing Battle back into it in a fine spell of 3-43, though Michael Chambers (31), Jay Feast (30) and Steve Brook (22) pushed the run-rate along at a brisk pace.

Kieran Dudgeon, helped by impressive catching by Callum Brand, took 3-33 and, with the score 174-7, the match was in the balance.

Perry Holland’s 53* towards the end put Ramblers in control.

Battle found it hard-going in reply, though Stuart Reeves’ 43 gave the innings impetus before he was run out.

It was 72-5 with both Brook (3-26) and Ollie Norris (2-45) exerting control.

However, tall Soan (52) and his left-handed skipper Leigh Tullett (57*), gave Battle a sniff with a partnership of 87 before Soan found long-off’s safe hands.

Battle’s lower order couldn’t quite maintain the momentum and Ramblers won by 37 runs.

Battle Secondary School XI v Herstmonceux

Secondary School

Battle’s junior team continued their impressive start to the season with a victory against Herstmonceux.

Success was established by fine individual performances and backed up by an impressive fielding display.

Battle’s total of 107-6 was forged from a well-judged 25 from Cass Chapman and the same score from Michael Dudgeon in the middle overs.

Lara Bennett took 2-11 from Herstmonceux.

Zac Goldsmith was excellent in Ceux’s reply, notching 47* before running out of partners.

Battle’s catching and ground fielding maintained the pressure with Ed Truscott’s direct-hit run-out and a catch by his brother Wilf the highlights.

Roesch (1-7) got some swing in the early overs, Dudgeon and Ed Truscott claimed a wicket apiece, with Callum Brand’s 3-4 in the final overs securing the win.

East Dean and Friston v Bexhill 2nd

Bexhill seconds captain Evan Gill won the toss and his side fielded first on a wet wicket.

Despite bowler friendly conditions, it took Bexhill a while to make a breakthrough. Byron Smith (2-14) removed openers Ashley Deller-Merricks (12) and Oly Ody (7) thanks to good catching from Andrew Jay and Nathan Lopez.

With the score 32-2, Evan Gill (5-22) and Rowan Crouch (2-18) were introduced. Gill bowled Steve Perry (4) and Terry Preston (4).

Crouch removed Harry Willis, thanks to a good catch from Charlie Francis, leaving the score 74-5.

Chad Chisholm (37) dragged on a Crouch delivery before Gill removed Jamie Francis (3) thanks to a superb one-handed catch from Will Smith. When Joshua Varney fell to Charlie Francis (1-7), it was left to Gill to claim the final wicket.

East Dean and Friston were 98 all out.

Bexhill lost Alex Murray and Nathan Lopez cheaply to leave them 13-2.

Will Smith (34) and Andrew Jay before Jay fell. Alex Berwick (20) and Smith dug in but when Smith was out Bexhill needed their lower order to score a few.

Alex Berwick blasted a massive six and he and Joel Cheshire ticked off a few more runs but when both fell, followed by Dahron Pitt, Bexhill were 68-7.

Byron Smith and Charlie Francis got Bexhill close before Francis fell leaving Bexhill needing 19.

Gill and Smith remained composed and Smith (14*) tied the game with a boundary before a Gill (6*) drive sealed victory.

Seaford v Glynde

Division 3 East

Glynde won a thrilling game of cricket at Seaford with an outstanding run chase.

Seaford batted first and were in control as Chris Stanyard with 72 and William Lucas 64 added 113 for the first wicket in just 18 overs.

Stanyard continued to anchor while Oliver Smith scored 52 at a run a ball. Seaford continued to score at a brisk pace and finished their innings on 256-6, with Glynde skipper Alex Thornhill taking 3-48 from his nine overs.

Glynde needed a good start and opener Matt Cramp struck 30 from just 19 balls. Charlie Hobden continued the quick scoring with five fours and four sixes in an innings of 57 from just 31 balls.

After this the innings slowed a little as Matt Blunt scored a steady 23 along with skipper Alex Thornhll (73), who was as usual Glynde’s anchorman, but both departed in quick succession with Glynde needing another 64 to win the game five wickets down.

David Tungate with 30 not out, Charlie Silvester with 16 and George Burton Durham (12) scored good runs at the required rate. Glynde needed one run to win from the final two balls, when Burton Durham was run out off the penultimate ball of the game.

But incoming batsman Mike Brooks lofted the last ball over the tightly clustered fielder’s heads for four to win a superb game of cricket for Glynde. William Lucas took 3-67 and Chris Stanyard 2-27 for the home’s side as Glynde finished on 260-7.

Tomorrow Glynde are at home to Ifield with a 1pm start.

Burgess Hill v Mayfield

Sussex League Div 2

Mayfield enjoyed a thumping nine-wicket win over Burgess Hill after bowling them out for 108 in 34.2 overs.

Mayfield reached 109 for 1 in just 19.2 overs.

Mayfield’s Harry Lloyd, with 67 not out, and Will Sheffield, with 5-41, were architecht Mas of the victory.

Glynde II v Herstmonceux

Glynde II were well beaten by Herstmonceux, who scored 270-8 in their 40 overs thanks in the main to a superb innings of 114 not out from Mickey Toomey.

He struck 14 fours and two sixes and was supported by Ryan Bennett with 67, with only Leigh Reed (3-37) in his comeback game and Gavin Sutherland with 3-59 having any answers.

Glynde never looked like getting the runs and were bowled out for 121, with only David Clark 24 and Ben Bignell 21 putting up much resistance to the bowling of Nicholas Toomey 3-28 and Archie Guest 3-10.

Glynde 3rd v Bells Yew Green

Glynde III won a tight game against Bells Yew Green III on a very wet wicket.

Glynde were bowled out for just 100, with only Clive Brickell 29 having answers to the bowling.

Bells Yew Green had lots of problems as well, with Charles Saunders taking 3-6, Tony Silvester 2-27 and and Neil Higgin 2-32 as the home side could only reach 93-8.Glynde won by seven runs.

Newick v Hailsham

Div 5 East

Newick’s total of 208-6 was too much for Hailsham, who were bowled out for 122 to lose by 86 runs.

Newick’s Matt Sawyer (42) and Theo McCann (48) established an 80-run partnership to set up the win.

On a wet looking pitch Hailsham won the toss and put Newick into bat.

Newick made steady but slow progress as A Anthony (0-32) and T McDonald (1-40) bowled well. James Bellett (2-35) struck with his third ball

S Dunning (2-38) and O McDonald (0-11) bowling well and keeping the run rate

Then Sawyer and McCann got together and changed the game and bowlers including S Mills (0-29) and M Anthony (0-20) had no answer.

Alex Heasman also moved the total along with a quick fired 25 not out from 14 balls to enable Newick to reach a total of 208-6.

In reply, Newick had a stunning start as Scott Warren took two wickets from his first over, M Pannett (0) and M Dawber (0) getting out.

S Kevern (25) and Ollie McDonald (28) looked to recover the innings and did so taking it to the bowlers.

McDonald was caught at long on by an outrageous catch which brought in Simon Dunning.

Excellent catches were made by Will Sawyer (2), Matt Sawyer (3) with the added bonus of Ben Whelpton taking a catch to dismiss Dunning for 33, which was to prove Hailsham’s top score.

Hailsham lost quick wickets without putting many runs on the board. T Hicks (1), Bellett (4) and T McDonald (4) all got out in a short space of time.

A Anthony (15) tried to stick around before being bowled. S Mills (0*) and Matt Anthony (0) also failed to make inroads.

Joe Waylett took 3-3 from his 2.4 overs and Cameron Jones took 3-29 from his seven-over spell.

Hailsham were dismissed for 122 in their 26th over.

Their MoM was Ollie McDonald.

Hailsham 2nd v Mayfield 3rd

Hailsham won the toss and elected to bat first.

However, the innings never really got going with good bowling and poor shot selection bringing about the downfall of the Hailsham batsmen.

MoM Tom Carpenter top-scored with 41, but Hailsham managed to reach only 100 before being bowled out.

They set about defending the total and got off to a good start reducing Mayfield to 12-3 after eight overs.

Mayfield dug in and reached their target with time to spare, losing just 6 wickets in the process. S Abraham was the best bowler.

Crowhurst Pk 2nd v Pevensey

Pevensey visited scenic Crowhurst and fell to another frustrating defeat.

Batting first, the visitors came up against fiery Tom Laver (1-29) and wily Keith Hobbs (2-22).

At the halfway stage Pev were only 57-2 and looking at an under-par score, but a platform was being laid by James Wallis and Guy Moore which they capitalised on.

Both players unfurled shots to all corners, Wallis putting a bad run of form behind him with a punchy innings as they put on a season high partnership of 165.

Wallis was bowled for 88 with seven fours and two sixes, Moore remained not out on an impressive 78, with six fours and one six, and they eneded on 216-4.

With the early run out of Crowhurst Park’s Matt Rippengall, Pevensey seemed to be on the front foot. Debutant Steve Hoadley (2-29) removed artin Barry (40), and exceptional catches from Loveland and Corbishley left the home side 92-4. But James Wilson (67*) picked gaps for singles and gambled well on the right time to attack.

Jacob Watson (31) gave impetus and though he was bowled, skipper Bunday sealed a four-wicket win for the hosts. Pev contributed to their own downfall with a club record 42 extras.

Pevensey 3rd v Robertsbridge 3rd

Pevensey took on Robertsbridge threes in a home friendly. Cam Hoadley scored 60 – his first 50 for the seniors – and M Loe 50* as Pev set Robertsbridge 225 to win.