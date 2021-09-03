Little Common Ramblers win Sussex League division five east - or is it the Champions League?

Little Common Ramblers with the trophy... well, a trophy

It kept up their proud record of having won every game they have played since a loss on the opening day way back in May.

Ramblers were put in and Tom Crathern and Ed Feist opened, but Feist went early and wickets fell at regular intervals before Chris Meredith joined Crathern.

They put on 50 before Crathern went for 38. Meredith passed 50 before being run out and Ramblers were dismissed for an under par 173.

In reply, Newick looked in control at 80-2 at drinks. Joe Waylett passed 50 before Tom Rose took a stunning catch off the bowling of Crathern.

Crathern picked up three wickets and a run-out, Jon Meredith taking two wickets and Fin Jack one.

With the match evenly poised Varun Khullar removed Scott Warren to leave Newick 157-9 before Geo Crathern finished the innings with eight balls left.

The win secured the league title for Ramblers with a game to spare in an outstanding season.