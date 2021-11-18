New Zealand star set to return to Three Bridges

The New Zealander enjoyed a barnstorming season for Bridges in 2021. He racked up 1,106 runs at 69.13 and 34 wickets at 20.59 in the Premier Division.

O'Donnell had a sensational 2021-22 campaign for his domestic side Auckland Aces.

The opening batter finished top of the Ford Trophy (List A) run charts, hitting a century (106), and six fifties amongst 537 runs at 53.70.

The trend continued in the Super Smash (T20), finishing as the Aces second leading run-scorer with 212 runs at 35.33.

He replicated this in the Plunket Shield, hitting centuries in each innings against Wellington, on his way to 375 runs at 75.

Since the 2015-16 season, O’Donnell has racked up over 3,000 runs averaging in the mid-40s, alongside 50 plus wickets at 25 (in One and Two-Day cricket).

He has struck 10 centuries, including a double (230*) during the 2018-19 season.