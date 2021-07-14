These are the top run scorers and wicket takers in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division
We are just over halfway through the Sussex Cricket League season and these aee the Premier Division's top performers
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 11:06 am
East Grinstead's Leo Cammish had another good week and has closed the gap between him and Middleton's Sean Heather.
Here are the rest of the top run scorers and wicket takers.
