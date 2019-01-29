Alfold handed free route into Division 1 Cup last four as Bexhill United pull out of tonight's quarter-final

Alfold have been handed a free route into the semi-finals of the Division 1 Cup with opponents Bexhill United pulling out of tonight's last-eight clash.

An exciting cup quarter-final fixture was expected at Alfold Rec between two sides that sit second and third in the league and are both pushing for promotion.



But Bexhill confirmed early this afternoon that will not be able to field a side, citing injuries and player unavailability preventing them from making the long trip up to the Sussex/Surrey boarder.



A statement said: "Unfortunately due to injuries, illness and players unable to get the time off work to make the 70-mile trip in time for a 7:30pm kick off.



"It is with huge regret that we are unable to participate in tonight’s league cup quarter final vs Alfold. Apologies to our opponents."

Responding on Twitter, Alfold added: "Disappointed as it’s not the way we wanted to go through, however we will now face the winners of Southwick v Steyning in the semi final."



That other quarter-final, along with Hailsham versus Seaford and Wick versus Selsey, takes place tonight.