Bexhill boss hails 'sensational' Pirates as Little Common are blown away

The win completed a perfect week for the Pirates and made it a mixed one for Little Common, who’d had a great 2-1 win over Broadbridge Heath at the weekend.

A bumper midweek crowd of 440 packed into The Polegrove to witness the much-anticipated derby between Bexhill and Common and the hosts came out on top.

Light said afterwards: “I thought we were a little bit lacklustre and sloppy in possession during the first half, but the second half performance was sensational.

Bexhill Utd celebrate one of the five goals that saw off Little Common at The Polegrove / Picture: Joe Knight

“We were tenacious when we needed to be and really expansive going forward. The crowd were amazing and we can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Bexhill are 20 games unbeaten in the SCFL premier and a win on Saturday versus Lingfield will see the Pirates move joint second.

Little Common started the livelier before Bexhill started to get a grip of things. Ollie Hull was causing havoc down the Bexhill left as they went in search of an opening goal.

The second half began with Bexhill playing with more purpose and the deadlock was finally broken when Jack Shonk headed home. Immediately Evan Archibald fired in from an angle past the helpless Charlie Holmwood.

Evan Archibald was wiped out by the keeper and from the penalty Jack Shonk made no mistake.

It wasn’t long before Archibald was again on had to tap in before the rout was completed with a clinical finish from Shonk.

On Saturday, Bexhill won 4-1 at Hassocks. A Shonk hat-trick and a second half Max Walsh strike did the damage on a comfortable afternoon.

Little Common manager Russell Eldridge reflected on his side’s ‘Jekyll and Hyde week’: “Against Broadbridge Heath it was great to get our first win in a long time and I thought the group carried out the plan well and we were well organised and scored the goals.

“Matt Cruttwell made a couple of vital saves before they scored and we were able to pick up the points.

“At Bexhill, for an hour we did okay and defended well and didn’t think there was going to be much in the game. We then made mistakes and felt aggrieved about a couple of decisions but that doesn’t take away from the fact we didn’t show character.