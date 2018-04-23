Bexhill edged out in season finale

Bexhill United Football Club ended its season with a narrow defeat away to top four opposition on Saturday.

The Pirates led at half time through Terry Robinson’s first senior goal for the club, but conceded twice in the second period to lose 2-1 against Ringmer in Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One.

Bexhill manager Ryan Light said: “I was disappointed to finish with a defeat, but really pleased with the performance of the players we had on the day.”

Bexhill started like a steam train kicking down the slope. They seemed to be first to everything and were good at winning the second balls, and Ringmer struggled to get the ball clear.

Gordon Cuddington shot just wide from the edge of the box after barely a minute and they went on to take the lead through a fantastic finish from Robinson on his first senior start.

The young forward ran past Ringmer’s back four, shrugged off a defender who tried to grab him and coolly lobbed the ball over the goalkeeper.

Bexhill were still playing well after that, but Ringmer started to claw their way up the slope and put a bit more pressure on a Bexhill back line which nevertheless remained comfortable.

Lewis McGuigan had to come off as a persistent foot injury became too much and was replaced by Bexhill’s only substitute, Corey Wheeler, who was far from fully fit himself.

Bexhill were forced to change their formation as a result, but weren’t affected too much and although Ringmer fashioned a couple of half-chances, Bexhill still led at the break.

Bexhill played up the slope in the second half, yet looked dangerous when they attacked.

Ringmer equalised, though, with a rather cruel goal from Bexhill’s point of view. Matthew Daniel’s shot took a wicked deflection off Bexhill midfielder and flew over goalkeeper Dan Rose into the far corner of the net.

Daniel Davis then scored Ringmer’s winner with a fantastic volley into the top corner, despite Bexhill seeming to have plenty of bodies back.

Bexhill kept plugging away and looked well capable of levelling things up. Wheeler had a couple of chances, Kenny Butchers had an opportunity and Zack McEniry’s shot was saved when unmarked in the box.

Bexhill: Rose; McGuigan (Wheeler), Robertson, McFarlane; Butchers, Holden, Harffey, Cuddington, Ottley; McEniry, Robinson.

Southern Combination League Division One top half (played-points): 1 LITTLE COMMON 33-82 (+72 goal difference), 2 Langney Wanderers 34-82 (+66), 3 Lingfield 33-76 (+64), 4 Ringmer 34-64 (+31), 5 Wick 33-60 (+31), 6 Mile Oak 34-56 (+14), 7 BEXHILL UNITED 34-55 (+20), 8 St Francis Rangers 34-47 (-14), 9 Selsey 33-46 (+2).

