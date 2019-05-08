Bexhill United boss: Promotion the minimum requirement next season

Promotion is the minimum requirement for Bexhill United Football Club next season, according to manager Ryan Light.

The Pirates eventually finished fourth in Southern Combination League Division One during the 2018/19 season after being in contention for the two promotion spots throughout the campaign.

Light, who the club has confirmed will remain in charge for next term, is keen to continue the good work after a season in which several club records were broken.

He said: “We’ve got a good group who are at a great age to really push on. It would’ve been a bold statement last summer to say promotion is the goal, but now we’ve finished in the top four, I think next year promotion is almost the minimum requirement that we expect.

“With four teams (potentially) going up, promotion has to be the minimum ambition for this squad.”

Bexhill’s fourth place finish matched their highest position since being relegated from the old Sussex County League Division One, when playing under the name of Bexhill Town, in 1993/94.

Bexhill’s haul of 70 points from 32 games was the highest the club has achieved in any season in any division since joining the league, as Bexhill Town Athletic, in 1946.

The 92 league goals Bexhill scored this term is the most the club has ever netted in a Sussex County League/Southern Combination League season and only once has the club ever conceded less league goals in a season.

Bexhill were the joint highest scorers in the division this season along with champions Alfold and possessed the best goal difference of any side.

“I hope to keep 90 percent of the squad together,” Light added. “They’re really enjoying their football at Bexhill.

“The chairman (Bill Harrison), vice-chairman (Graham Cox) and the committee have given them everything they need to enjoy their football, and for me to enjoy managing the club. Credit to the committee that work hard to give them a nice environment to play in.

“I think we need to strengthen in a couple of areas. We do need to tweak, like all teams do. Even teams that won the division can improve. We know there’s an improvement to be made, but we’ve got a really strong platform to build on.

“We’re in a nice position where we can really have a look at targets and try to get the right people in to strengthen in a few areas. It’s still an exciting project with a talented, hard-working group of players.”

Bexhill, who will hold their presentation evening at The Polegrove this Friday, have also announced they will be running a new under-23 development squad next season.