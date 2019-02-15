Bexhill United boss: We can still finish in top two

Bexhill United manager Ryan Light believes the football club can still finish in the top two this season.

The Pirates dropped to third in Southern Combination League Division One following a 1-0 defeat away to fourth-placed Selsey last weekend.

Bexhill are a point behind second-placed Steyning Town having played two extra games and two adrift of leaders Alfold having played one more match.

Light said: “We definitely can still make the top two. I honestly believe that anything’s still possible. There’s eight games to go and 24 points left to play for. Taking out of the equation games in hand, we’re two points off the top of the table.

“I did say with 12 games to go, we need to win 11. We’ve had our one life, we now need to win eight games.

“If we do win those eight games, which is a big ask and it’s going to be tough, but I think we’ve got the quality to do it, then who knows? I believe it will be enough to finish in one of the top two positions. I think there’s still another twist to come.”

Bexhill possess the best goal difference in the division at +52, have scored more league goals than anybody else with 74 and no team has recorded more than their 17 league wins.

But while they’re yet to drop a point against anybody outside the top five this season, Bexhill still haven’t beaten any team in the top five. Steyning are the only side in the top five Bexhill still have to play.

Bexhill are without a game this weekend, and Light hopes the likes of Liam Foster, Kyle Holden and Nathan Lopez will shake off their injury problems in time for the trip to Sidlesham on Saturday February 23.

Southern Combination League Division One top half standings (played-points): 1 Alfold 23-55 (+40 goal difference), 2 Steyning Town 22-54 (+36), 3 BEXHILL UNITED 24-53 (+52), 4 Selsey 23-44 (+23), 5 AFC Varndeanians 22-43 (+26), 6 Littlehampton Town 23-34 (+5), 7 Hailsham Town 22-33 (+8), 8 Wick 22-31 (-6), 9 Seaford Town 24-30 (-7).