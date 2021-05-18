Bexhill United chairman: Promotion is great - and it's for 'our Bill'

Bexhill United chairman Graham Cox, left, with the much-missed previous man in the role, Bill Harrison, who Graham has dedicated promotion to

Bexhill are moving up from division one to the premier in a huge nationwide rejigging of the non-league pyramid ordered by the FA. A number of other Sussex clubs are moving up too.

Cox said it was rich reward for the hard work of players, staff and fans - and for the foundations laid by former chairman Bill Harrison, who died last year and was known for his remarkable service to the club.

Cox told us: "I’m personally delighted with the news from the FA and the move to the premier division. This is something we have worked really hard towards especially over the past few years when the club has been settled on and off the pitch.

"It’s been hard work for all of our volunteers but we made it and I’d like to say a huge thanks to Ryan, his players past and present and those who went before them who have all contributed in the journey, we wouldn’t be here now celebrating success if they hadn’t put in the hard work on the pitch on a cold November night entertaining our the crowds.

"Thanks also go to our amazing supporters too - them coming to watch the side at home in great numbers really has helped us progress; our sponsors too, it's an amazing job they do in supporting our club year after year.

"With a 20-team division the pressure is on in many ways - more volunteering time, increased costs and wear on the pitch - so now the hard work will move to the next level. We are ready for it though and cannot wait to welcome new opposition and new supporters to the ground when we get going again.