Bexhill United ready for FA Vase trip to Westside

Bexhill United travel to Surrey to take on Westside FC in the next round of the FA Vase on Saturday.

The game will be played at Chalky Lane the home of Chessington & Hook FC.

In the result of a draw there will be a replay at the Polegrove on Wednesday night. Looking ahead to the game Manager Ryan Light said: “It’s an exciting fixture an another opportunity to progress a step further in a national competition.

“They are doing well in their division but we go there in positive mood with a full strength squad available for the first time this season so we hope for a good performance and positive result and understand that if we can progress it would be massive for the club.”