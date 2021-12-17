Images from a big night for Bexhill - as they welcomed Bognor in the Sussex Senior Cup / Pictures: Tommy McMillan

Bexhill v Bognor at The Polegrove - picture special

It was a night to savour for Bexhill and Bognor - for different reasons.

By Steve Bone
Friday, 17th December 2021, 6:50 pm

The Pirates could hold their heads high after hosting a side three leagues above them in the non-league pyramid and being in the game until 20 minutes from the end. For Bognor, they could head home happy after a 5-0 win that secured a place in the last eight. Here's a match report by Liam Goodley and check out pictures by Tommy McMillan on this page and the ones linked.

PiratesBognorBexhill
