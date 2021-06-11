Cancer charities are the football winners in Hastings and Hooe

The Saints will play matches for charity

Their matches will raise vital funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Last Sunday they took on a team from the Royal Mail.

On a glorious afternoon the Saints thought they would grab an early goal only to see Aaron Cooper miss when in front of an open goal.

Action from Hooe FC's 12-hour match / Picture: Joe Knight

The game was very close but shortly before half-time three quick goals – one from Alex Zaharia and two from Leon Pettit including a thunderbolt from outside the area – saw the Saints go 3-0 up in time for the interval.

Credit to the Royal Mail team as they fought back in the second half to make it 3-3 with goals from Chris Porter, Charlie Smithers and Jamie White.

The game became very tight again until close to the end. Callum Wood lashed home the winner for the Saints to complete a cracking game that finished 4-3.

On the day they raised around £300 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Next up for the Saints is a game versus Hastings Direct on Sunday, June 27, at 4.45pm at The Gibbons Memorial Playing Fields in Hollington.

Everyone is welcome to come and watch and if anyone would like to donate all money goes to the TCT.

You can donate at

justgiving.com/Phil-scott2021

Last weekend’s game was played at Hollington United’s ground, which they kindly let the teams use free of charge.

Thanks went to Scott Price and the United committee for allowing them to use the ground.

* Hooe FC held their charity day last Saturday

The event was a 12-hour continuous football match in aid of Breast Cancer Research, and all age groups in the club took part.

The under-sevens kicked off just after 8am with the men’s team finishing just after 8pm with the final score was 124-127.

More than 70 players, including all coaches, took part during the day.

The club raised more than £1,500 on the day with more to come in. A final total will be announced soon before being donated to the charity.

The chairman of Hooe FC, Jay Skinner-Swain, who organised the day, said: “I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who played their part, not only the coaches and players but all the volunteers that helped make the day happen and everyone that donated.

“It was an amazing day and we were fortunate to be blessed with great weather.”

Next for Hooe FC, an FA Chartered Standard Club, is their open day being held in conjunction with Play on Coaching tomorrow (June 12) from 9am to midday.

It is for boys and girls aged between five and 13 to play some fun, free football at Hooe Recreation Ground, Mill Lane, Hooe.

There will be enjoyable football drills including fun warm up games, lots of different activities and small sided matches.

Coaching will be delivered by FA qualified, DBS-checked coaches with bundles of experience in youth football covering all ages.