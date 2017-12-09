Common open up six-point lead at summit

Little Common Football Club is set to return to home soil with a six-point lead at the top of the table.

The Commoners will host Mile Oak today (Saturday, kick-off 3pm) aiming to add to their excellent tally of 46 Macron Store Southern Combination League Division One points from a possible 54.

Common player-manager Russell Eldridge said: “It’s a record the group can be proud of, but they’re just numbers and we’ll focus on the next game. We’re happy with how things are going, but we know we need to stay focused on what we’re doing.”

Common strengthened their position last weekend by winning 4-1 away to AFC Varndeanians while Wick, who were second at the start of play, lost 3-2 at home to Ringmer.

Langney Wanderers jumped above Wick on the back of their 5-4 win at home to Mile Oak, and they have a game in hand on both Common and Wick.

Common have won all of their three matches since the shock 6-0 drubbing away to fourth-placed Lingfield last month, scoring nine goals in the process.

“I think since that game we’ve addressed a few things and the improvements have been much better,” Eldridge continued. “We’ve just started to pick up again to maybe where we were before that sticky patch. We’ve definitely created more chances.”

Common will be aiming to continue their perfect home league record tomorrow against a sixth-placed Mile Oak side which they thumped 5-0 in October’s reverse fixture.

“Mile Oak will be a tough game, but we’ll be looking to do everything we can to get a win,” added Eldridge. “Mile Oak are always a strong, hard-working team. We have to make sure we match their effort and commitment, and hopefully our extra quality will come through.”

The Commoners, who are groundsharing with Eastbourne United AFC this season, have won all of their eight home league fixtures so far, remarkably scoring 32 goals and conceding four.

“People questioned at the beginning of the season whether it would be a problem for us playing in a different environment, but we seem to have adapted to it well and that’s something we will hopefully continue,” added Eldridge.

Liam Ward will return after suspension and Common hope to have Harry Saville back, but Lewis Parsons is likely to be unavailable.

* Little Common Football Club is looking for a new manager for its second XI.

The team plays in Macron East Sussex Football League Division One and the club is happy to support any coaching qualifications.

Please email Daniel Eldridge on danieleldridge11@btinternet.com if interested in the position.