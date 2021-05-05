East Sussex Football League teams have it all to play for

JC Tackleway take on Battle Town seconds

Top spot in all six groups across the three competitions remains up for grabs, so there will be plenty riding on this Saturday's matches.

Battle Town and Sidley United II remain level on points at the top of group A in the Premier/Division One Competition - and they will meet each other this Saturday to decide who will win the group and advance to the final.

Battle have the edge on goal difference, so they only need a draw at Hooe Recreation Ground, whereas Sidley require a victory.

Both teams picked up six points over the Bank Holiday weekend. Battle received a walkover at home to Bexhill Town on Saturday before winning 4-0 at home to St Leonards Social on Monday. Dean Boyd, Glen Carrick, Zak Hurst and Trystan Mayhew got the goals.

Sidley won 3-1 away to neighbours Bexhill AAC on Saturday and then triumphed by the same score at home to Wadhurst United two days later. Chris Agutter, Joseph Vincent and Alex Williams scored against AAC.

Third-placed Wadhurst drew 2-2 away to St Leonards on Saturday. Steffan Davies and Michael O'Callaghan struck for Social.

Robertsbridge United celebrated their first victory in the competition with a 3-2 success at home to South Coast Athletico on Saturday.

Strikes from Paul Barnes, Curtis Coombes and Philip Green were just enough for the Bridge to overcome an Athletico side whose goals were netted by Nick Gamble and David Burch.

Rye Town are two points clear of a trio of teams at the top of group B following a 0-0 draw at home to Rock-a-Nore.

The third-placed Rocks have a game in hand, though, and victories in their final two matches would give them top spot.

The JC Tackleway moved up to second courtesy of a 3-0 win at home to Battle Town II. Strikes by Nathan Smith (2) and Andrew Bridges did the damage.

Sedlescombe Rangers II are fourth on the back of a 1-1 draw at home to Crowhurst. Jordan Slater found the net for the Crows, who have recorded four draws in their first five fixtures.

Dominic Cole plundered a four-goal salvo as Punnetts Town went fifth by virtue of a 6-1 triumph away to Victoria Baptists. Simon Betteridge and Sam Grain completed Punnetts' haul, while Samuel Astle grabbed Victoria's consolation.

SC Pass+Move Arrows have a two-point advantage at the top of group A in the Division Two/Three Competition with a game to go.

The Arrows received a walkover at home to St Leonards Social II on Saturday after drawing 2-2 at home to Little Common II the previous Wednesday.

The goals of Jack Booth and Jonjo Wright for Pass+Move were matched by Rhys Jones and Nick Kavanagh for Common.

The Commoners then won 4-2 at home to Westfield II on Saturday to rise to third - three points behind Pass+Move.

Kavanagh (2), Attilio Field and Connor Jackson got the goals for Common, while Dayne Beaumont and Jay Edwards netted for 10-man Westfield.

Second-placed Catsfield kept their hopes alive with a 2-0 win at home to Old Town Lions on Saturday. Adam Barham and Harry Atkins were the scorers.

Fourth-placed Northiam 75 II finished their fixtures with a 4-2 loss away to AFC Hollington on Saturday, despite the goals of Solomon Cooke and Luke Gasson.

Fifth-placed Hollington then conceded their match at home to St Leonards on Monday, elevating Social to sixth.

Last Wednesday, Social's run of four consecutive draws ended with a 4-0 loss at home to Westfield. Jay Edwards, Ryan Harffey, Warren Pethig and George Randall-Stoodley got the goals that earned Westfield their first win.

Hollington also gained their maiden victory, albeit without kicking a ball as scheduled hosts Hastings United Youth conceded.

The game between Northiam and Old Town ended goalless.

Hawkhurst United II are three points clear at the summit of Group B, but have now completed their matches and must await the results of others to see if they stay top.

Second-placed Sandhurst are three points behind with a game to go, while Bexhill AAC II are six points off the pace in third with two fixtures remaining.

Hawkhurst won 3-0 away to Hampden Park on Saturday and 5-2 away to Robertsbridge United II last Wednesday to finish the group with 18 points from a possible 21.

Sam Anderson (2) and Robert Briley scored against Hampden Park, while Briley (2), Anderson, Jason Donoghue and Danny McGahan struck against Robertsbridge. Philip Anim and Rhys Kuhler netted for the Bridge.

Sandhurst had a walkover at home to The JC Tackleway II on Saturday after emphatically ending the three-match winning start of AAC last Wednesday.

The goals of Jon Bilsby (2), James Found, Thomas McClintock and Alfie Beadle secured a 5-0 triumph for the Kent side at Sidley Recreation Ground.

AAC kept their hopes of top spot alive with a 3-2 success away to Hampden Park on Monday. James Bailey, Ben Barton and Dominic Sinden were their scorers.

Tackleway celebrated their first success in the competition with a 1-0 win away to Mountfield United last Wednesday. Nathan Smith grabbed the decisive goal.

Fifth-placed Bexhill Rovers had a walkover at home to Robertsbridge on Saturday.

Welcroft Park Rangers are a point clear of second-placed Hooe in group A of the Division Four/Five Competition with one match to go.

Rangers won 6-2 at home to Hampden Park U23 on Saturday after dropping their first points when held to a 2-2 draw at home to Wadhurst United II last Wednesday.

A Jamie Bundy hat-trick, and one apiece from Chaz Creasey, Kirk Ferguson and Josh Coleman got the job done for Welcroft Park at the weekend, while Sam Laycock and Jay Kendall responded for Park.

Three days earlier, two more goals from the prolific Bundy were cancelled out by Theo Rimmer's brace as Wadhurst drew for the third time in five games.

Hooe made it five wins out of six with a 3-0 victory at home to Sedlescombe Rangers development on Saturday.

They previously prevailed 2-0 away to Hastings Comets last Tuesday evening. Aidan Pierce and Noah White were the scorers.

The Comets bounced back with a 1-0 victory at home to Sovereign Saints II on Saturday - a result which ended the Saints' hopes of topping the group. Luke Darvill was the match-winner.

Saints had won 8-1 at home to Sedlescombe last Wednesday. Chris Williams plundered a hat-trick, Travis Parks bagged a brace, and Alistair Knell, Luke Maglennon and Jake Maynard completed Saints' haul. Zak Boutwood fired in Sedlescombe's consolation.

Wadhurst conceded their matches at home to Herstmonceux II on Saturday and away to Hampden Park on Monday.

AFC Hollington II have a two-point cushion in group B following a potentially decisive 2-1 win at home to third-placed Battle Town III on Saturday.

Ricky Baldwin's goal for Battle wasn't quite enough to prevent Hollington registering their sixth victory out of six.

Battle had extended their winning start to four matches via a 4-0 success away to West Hill United last Wednesday. Jack Austen, James McGrath, Toby Shaw and Daniel Turner were the scorers in that one.

Second-placed Ticehurst kept themselves in the frame for top spot on the back of a 3-2 success away to Icklesham Casuals on Saturday.

Jack Savage and Guy Ballard were among the scorers for Ticehurst, while Phil Badrock bagged both Icklesham goals.

Fifth-placed Icklesham were also in action on Monday, when they drew 1-1 away to fourth-placed Parkfield. Mark Allen's goal for Parkfield was matched by Thomas Cumber for Icklesham.

Parkfield received a walkover at home to Welcroft Park Rangers II on Saturday.

Orington celebrated their first win in the competition by triumphing 5-3 at home to West Hill in an eight-goal thriller on Saturday.

Mason Mockridge (2), Jake Horwill and Andrew Swindles were among the scorers for Orington, while Shaun Spurdens, Will Thwaites and James Walker retaliated.

Orington drew 2-2 away to Magham Down last Wednesday. The goals of Jamie Cherryman and Alex Hover earned Magham their first point, while Jake Horwill was among the scorers for the visitors.

Standings (played-points) - Premier/Division 1, Group A: Battle Town 6-15 (+11 goal difference), Sidley United II 6-15 (+9), Wadhurst United 6-10 (+1), Bexhill AAC 6-7 (-3), South Coast Athletico 5-6 (-3), St Leonards Social 6-5 (-4), Bexhill Town 5-4 (-4), Robertsbridge United 6-4 (-7).

Group B: Rye Town 6-12 (+7), The JC Tackleway 6-10 (+8), Rock-a-Nore 5-10 (+3), Sedlescombe Rangers II 6-10 (+3), Punnetts Town 6-7 (+4), Battle Town II 4-6 (+1), Crowhurst 5-4 (-1), Victoria Baptists 6-1 (-25).

Division 2/3, Group A: SC Pass + Move Arrows 6-14 (+8), Catsfield 6-12 (+5), Little Common II 6-11 (+6), Northiam 75 II 7-9 (0), AFC Hollington 6-7 (-3), St Leonards Social II 7-7 (-4), Old Town Lions 6-6 (-2), Westfield II 6-5 (-6), Hastings United Youth 6-4 (-4).

Group B: Hawkhurst United II 7-18 (+15), Sandhurst 6-15 (+11), Bexhill AAC II 5-12 (-1), Hampden Park 6-10 (0), Bexhill Rovers* 6-10 (-4), Mountfield United 6-6 (-4), The JC Tackleway II 6-6 (-4), Robertsbridge United II 7-3 (-13), Herstmonceux* 7-1 (0).

Division 4/5, Group A: Welcroft Park Rangers 6-16 (+20), Hooe 6-15 (+6), Sovereign Saints II 6-12 (+14), Hastings Comets 6-10 (-2), Hampden Park U23 7-9 (-7), Herstmonceux II 6-6 (-1), Wadhurst United II 7-3 (-6), Sedlescombe Rangers development 6-1 (-24).

Group B: AFC Hollington II 6-18 (+26), Ticehurst* 6-16 (+9), Battle Town III 5-12 (+13), Parkfield 6-11 (+2), Icklesham Casuals 6-7 (+2), Orington 6-5 (-13), West Hill United* 6-3 (-7), Welcroft Park Rangers II 5-1 (-13), Magham Down 6-1 (-19). * = points adjusted.

Saturday's fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier/Division 1, group A: Bexhill Town v Bexhill AAC; Robertsbridge United v St Leonards Social; Sidley United II v Battle Town; South Coast Athletico v Wadhurst United (2pm). Group B: Battle Town II v Rye Town (2pm); Crowhurst v Victoria Baptists; Punnetts Town v Sedlescombe Rangers II; Rock-a-Nore v The JC Tackleway.

Division 2/3, group A: Hastings United Youth v Little Common II; Old Town Lions v AFC Hollington (4pm); St Leonards Social II v Catsfield; Westfield II v SC Pass+Move Arrows. Group B: Hawkhurst United II v Bexhill Rovers; Mountfield United v Bexhill AAC II; Sandhurst v Hampden Park.

Division 4/5, group A: Herstmonceux II v Welcroft Park Rangers; Sedlescombe Rangers development v Hastings Comets; Sovereign Saints II v Hooe. Group B: Battle Town III v Orington (4pm); Magham Down v Parkfield; Ticehurst v AFC Hollington II; Welcroft Park Rangers II v Icklesham Casuals (1pm).