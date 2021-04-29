Eye on the future: Under-23 team launched by Eastbourne Borough

Priory Lane will host Eastbourne Borough U23 games next season

The Sports have announced the formation of the under-23 squad to garner and develop the best young players as they progress from youth ranks. Highly rated coach Sas Parsad, who forged last season’s under-18 team and led them to eye-catching national success,will take the reins in his new role as development and under-23 manager.

With some sparkling performances, Parsad’s youngsters reached the second round proper of the FA Youth Cup, bowing out only in a very close game at MK Dons.

Four of last season’s side have gone on to sign contracts or scholarships at pro clubs, so progression from within the club is evident.And a number of youth players have been registered for the Borough first team over the last year.

Observers of training sessions last season, under Danny Bloor and his coaches, would have struggled to distinguish the men from the boys. But even for talented players, a single step up to National South can be daunting, and one of the hallmarks of Borough’s success was a consistent and settled line-up.

The manager’s commitment to youth and to local talent is on public record. He will always find openings to promote at the right time and with a strong under-23 side in place, Parsad’s proteges will enjoy a pathway to progress.

Parsad said: “We are looking to attract players aged between 18 and 20 who have ambition and great potential to create an enhanced player pathway into senior football. We seek to attract and develop the most talented and ambitious 18-20 year olds in the county.”

Bloor said: “It’s all about the development of our young local players. Already in training with the first team, a number of them have shown real potential. This will now give them the opportunity of game time too.”

The club is applying for membership of the competitive Suburban Football League alongside a number of National League development sides, with the likes of Woking, Oxford City, Maidstone and Ebbsfleet competing.

Issi Saumtally will take on the U18 manager’s role.