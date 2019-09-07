FA Cup: Hastings United face replay after six-goal thriller, heartbreak for Little Common

Hastings United conceded an injury time goal as Worthing forced a replay after a six-thriller at the Pilot Field.

Sam Beale opened the scoring for Hastings on seven minutes. Excellent work by Ben Pope win a corner from nothing in the box, and Beale's corner went directly in.

Worthing replied three minutes later after a low cross in to the box met by Reece Myles-Meekens, who converted at the near post.

On 23 minutes the visitors took the lead when Hastings failed to clear a deep corner, and Danny Barker hit a looping volley into the top corner.

But on 32 minutes it was level again when Jack Dixon powered home a header.

It took until the 78th minute for the next goal and it was Daniel Ajakaiye who got it. A brilliant run by Lanre Azeez set up Ajakaiye, who scored with his second attempt.

But in additional time Shola Ayoola got the equaliser for Worthing who took the game to a reply.

The club tweeted after: "A riveting match here at the Pilot Field has resulted in a draw and a replay in Worthing to be played soon. Thanks to everyone who attended or kept up with the updates today. Your support is appreciated as ever."

Little Common put up a good fight against Southern League Premier Division Hendon and it took an 81st minute Romario Jones goal to win it for the visitors.

The club tweeted: "Common's @EmiratesFACup adventure comes to an end with a 1-0 defeat to @HendonFC. A brave effort from the Commoners but good luck to our visitors in the next round."

