Former Gillingham defender joins Hastings United's bid for glory

Ryan Huckle at The Pilot Field

The former Gillingham and Dover Athletic centre back joins the squad following a short period training at The Pilot Field last season before Covid-19 restrictions caused another season to be curtailed.

He is added to the long line of players manager Chris Agutter has already recruited for the club's bid to get out of the Isthmian south east division after two truncated campaigns.

Huckle said: “I have had the upmost respect for the gaffer and the history of Hastings United for a long time. I am delighted to now be a part of this journey we are on as a club, and I hope this will be the case for seasons to come. Let’s finally get Hastings United to where they deserve to be…COYU”

United manager Chris Agutter said: “Hucks is a strong, combative-defend first centre back who fits the team’s ethos of ‘clean sheets being king’. He enjoys defending and relishes his job of keeping the ball out of his net which coupled with his honest and hard-working character makes him a great addition to the club. Hucks will add size and presence to an already big side. I am delighted to be working with him.”

HUFC chairman and CEO Billy Wood added: “Ryan Huckle is another strong addition to a squad we are building for both the present and the future. A proper defender and the supporters know we thrive on being solid defensively.