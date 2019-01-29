Former Sussex footballer could be in line for FA Cup date with Manchester City

A dream FA Cup date with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City could be in store for former Sussex footballer Mickey Demetriou.

The Durrington-born defender, 28, played 87 minutes as current club Newport County forced a replay with Championship outfit Middlesbrough after a 1-1 draw in their fourth-round tussle at the Riverside on Saturday.

And the Welsh side now have an added incentive heading into that return game at Rodney Parade, with the winners knowing a home tie against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City awaits.

Demetriou and Newport are no strangers to big FA Cup clashes. Michael Flynn's troops knocked one-time Premier League winners Leicester City out of the competition in round three.

Former Worthing, Bognor and Eastbourne Borough centre-back Demetriou was also part of the County team that beat Leeds United in the competition last season before bowing out against Tottenham Hotspur in a replay at Wembley.

Newport's replay with Boro is scheduled to take place at Rodney Parade next Tuesday.

