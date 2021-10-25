Goalkeeper resembled an extra from The Walking Dead - but we won 4-0

Hollington United / Picture: Olli Phillips

Heading into half-time with the deadlock yet to be broken the Lions had controlled the bulk of the game and had missed a couple of gilt edged chances, with Patrick Kairaa in particular guilty of some profligate finishing.

The second half, however, would prove to be one way traffic with the introduction of Jay Tomlin acting as the catalyst for the second week in succession.

Marauding wing-back Fabio Pao tapped home at the back post after a lung busting run to open to scoring before Tomlin’s powerful effort from a Dan Tewkesbury through ball proved too strong for the home goalkeeper's attempts to save. 0-0 became 2-0 in the blink of an eye.

Pao scored a classy third to earn himself a double with a precise low finish into the bottom corner and “The Duke” Tewkesbury rounded off the scoring with a cheeky lob after completing his first 90 minutes in a few weeks due to work commitments.

Man of the Match was star boy Pat Willis who produced a defensive midfield masterclass, barely putting a foot wrong all afternoon.

Manager Asher Grindle said: “It was a difficult day off the pitch with myself and Ross Southwood both suffering with illness and Luke in goal resembling an extra from The Walking Dead as well but the lads were fantastic second half and made sure we got what we deserved from what was a dominant performance.

“These young men have been like sponges since we started working with them and it’s so satisfying to see their hard word and dedication come to fruition.