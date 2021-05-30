Hastings stopper stays put

Happy to be at Hastings - Louis Rogers / Picture: Scott White

Fan favourite Rogers has been a massive part of United's great defensive record and will continue between the sticks at The Pilot Field for the 2021-22 season.

He is one of more than 15 players already tied down for a new Isthmian south east division promotion campaign after two truncated league seasons.

Rogers said: “I am really pleased to have signed with Hastings United again to go and get our deserved promotion. This will be a new year of learning from the coaching staff and the boys in front of me on the pitch. I can’t wait to get back with my second family and get back to business, COYU!”

United manager Chris Agutter added: “Lou has proven himself to be one of, if not the best goalkeepers at our level. He’s hard-working, committed towards his own performance and is equally passionate about the team and Hastings United as a whole.

"Lou has played a key part in making the HUFC defensive record the envy of our competitors, I personally pride myself on clean sheets and having Lou between the sticks makes me feel more comfortable that we can continue to be positively ruthless in this department.”

Hastings CEO Billy Wood said: “When I first met Louis at the club he said to me confidently ‘I will only concede ten goals this season’, and that year he not only picked up a bundle of clean sheets but won the golden gloves award for the league too!