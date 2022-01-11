Hastings United march on at top as Faversham are beaten - in pictures

Manager Gary Elphick looks happy with Hastings United's win / Picture: Scott White

Coupled with Ashford being held to a 2-2 by Lancing, the win means United are now four points clear in top spot - a superb effort given they were ninth not that many weeks ago.

Ben Pope (2), Finn O’Mara and Andrew Sesay got the goals on a pitch that was only just playable after persistent rain.

A crowd of 901 were there to see it.

Finn O'Mara scores / Picture: Scott White

Hastings make the trip to Whitstable this weekend hoping to keep up their fine run.

Scorers Andrew Sesay and Ben Pope / Picture: Scott White

Andrew Sesay heads in / Picture: Scott White