Hastings United toast vital win - now it's time to celebrate Super Sammy's 600

United's players with their fans after the win at Ashford / Picture: Scott White

“It was certainly a vital win,” he said of the 2-1 success at the home of a side many see as the Us’ biggest threat in the Isthmian south east title race.

Had Ashford beaten leaders Hastings they would have been a point behind them with a game in hand. But goals from Tom Chalmers and Ryan Worrall earned victory and left Hastings seven clear of their hosts.

After a defeat to Burgess Hill the previous week, it got them back on track ahead of a home game against Hythe Town tomorrow in which club legend Sam Adams will play his 600th Hastings game.

Tom Chalmers salutes his early Hastings goal at Ashford / Picture: Scott White

Elphick said: “We were excellent at Ashford. We’d prepared all week for it and the players carried out the instructions to the letter.

“Psychologically it was important because if Ashford had won they’d have been very close behind us.

“Ashford equalised close to half-time but we didn’t let our heads drop and got the win. It was a great day and once again our support was incredible.”

Finn O'Mara goes close / Picture: Scott White

Now Hythe visit and Elphick – who hopes to have Sam Hasler back in contention – expects another tough test. Although Hythe are 15th, they come to the Pilot Field on the back of a win over Faversham.

“We’ve got to be careful,” said Elphick. “People talk about different games being more important than others but this is now our most important one.”

While Elphick and his players will be focused on collecting another three points, they will allow themselves time to pay tribute to Adams as he makes his 600th Hastings appearance.

Elphick paid him a glowing tribute, saying: “He’s probably the best team-mate I’ve had. He’s a manager’s dream, the sort you’d want next to you in the trenches.

“Playing 600 games for one club is incredible – it’s almost unheard of these days – and he’s not done yet.