Hastings United Women ready for winner-takes-all title showdown

Hastings United Women have won seven matches out of nine - and need one more victory for the Sussex premier division title / Picture: Joe Knight

It’s winner takes all at The Pilot Field as Hastings United welcome Montepelier Villa Women in a league championship showdown.

Victory will victory see Hastings United crowned champions, but defeat will mean the visitors take the prize.

A draw would mean the destiny of the title going to Hastings’ final match.

The whole club is urging the women on to title success

A debut season interrupted by Covid-19 hasn’t dampened the team’s enthusiasm and they have won seven out of their first nine league games, while also competing in the Women’s FA Cup and making it to two cup quarter-finals, both of which had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

After a mix of fortunes last weekend in a double header against Chichester City Ladies, the Us came home with three points.

That has made this Sunday’s game must-win for them to secure the Sussex County Women’s and Girls’ League premier division, which would be an incredible feat considering the team was set up as recently as last June. Billy Wood, CEO of Hastings United, is very confident going into the weekend.

He told the Observer: “When we set up the team it wasn’t just a box-ticking exercise. We spent last summer and throughout this season recruiting players we believe can drive this club forward and I am delighted by the quick progression we are showing both on and off the pitch.

“To create a big game feel in our first season just shows the ability and ambition of our players and I have total faith in the team to deliver. The bunch of girls we have representing this club are fantastic and it’s great to see the support they receive from our town.”