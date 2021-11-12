Hollington hit Sedlescombe for six - Sidley win top clash - Little Common held by Newhaven

Hollington United / Picture: Olli Phillips

Sedlescombe 0 Hollington Utd 6

Mid Sussex premier

Hollington bounced back from last week’s defeat in emphatic fashion five minutes along the A21 at Sedlescombe.

The Lions drew first blood courtesy of a towering Lewis Finch header from a Fabio Pao corner.

Stand-in skipper Pat Willis had his boyish good looks diminished by an errant elbow and was swiftly carted off to hospital with a broken nose.

Jay Tomlin was on hand to convert a deflected cross at the back stick and Dan Tewkesbury finished clinically on the stroke of half-time.

Sedlescombe showed plenty of endeavour and maintained their work-rate for the full 90 minutes but were never really in tit.

An impressive and powerful performance from wing back Koby Asante culminated in him stroking in a fourth after arriving late at the back post and with the promise of a meal out on the management for a 5-0 plus winning margin, substitute Patrick Kairaa sparked feverish celebrations notching a composed fifth after a trademark mazy dribble.

Gyimah Asante added the icing on the cake, or perhaps the peppercorn on the steak, from the penalty spot after Kairaa was fouled when clean through on goal. The referee rescinded his initial red card after a VAR-like intervention from the home linesman.

Hollington manager Asher Grindle said: “We got the job done in comprehensive fashion and it was almost a carbon copy of last week’s performance.

“I’m happy we rediscovered the quality I knew we possessed in the final third and I hope we carry that in to next week’s Sussex Cup tie. Finchy, Koby and young Harry Murphy in the middle were superb but the real test of our ability will come over the next few weeks.”

MoM: Lewis Finch.

Little Common 1 Newhaven 1

SCFL premier

Little Common marked player-manager Russell Eldridge’s tenth anniversary in charge with a creditable 1-1 draw against third placed Newhaven on Saturday. Common were once again missing a whole host of players but Matt Cruttwell, Lewis Parsons and James Miriaim-Batchelor all returned to the starting line-up.

Despite the first chance of the afternoon falling to the visitors, it was Common who went on to the boss the first half and they really could have been out of sight by half time had it not been for the Newhaven keeper.

Common opened the scoring in the 14th minute when a Jamie Bunn throw was flicked on by Lewis Hole and Sam Ellis slammed the ball home from close range.

Common almost doubled their lead minutes later but Eldridge saw his free kick saved and Hole’s effort from the rebound hit the bar before a goal mouth scramble was cleared to safety.

Hole then saw a superb volley tipped onto the bar by the Newhaven stopper and Bunn also had an effort saved.

Common substitute Jack McLean was the next to almost double Common’s lead but his effort was cleared off the line.

Common began the second period as they finished the first with Ellis once again drawing a low save from Buss before an Eldridge corner was clawed to safety. The visitors then began to get a foothold in the game and enjoyed longer spells of possession, using their wide players to great effect.

Common defended resolutely and restricted Newhaven to deliveries into the box but the break through arrived 15 minutes from time when a quick break led to a penalty which was despatched to Cruttwell’s right.

* Little Common under-tens have had their new kit sponsored by Carrolls Greengrocers. They are pictured with Jay Carroll, who has also supplied rain-jackets for the team.

Westfield 1 Holland Spts 6

Mid Sussex premier

Westfield began their game against Holland Sports very well and controlled possession early on.

Westfield won second balls, used their pace down the wings and created clear cut chances.

Steffan Davies whipped in a number of dangerous balls from the left, as did Warren Pethig from the right. George Landais also curled a good effort wide.

Holland Sports soon began to test Westfield keeper Tom Marshall, with Marshall making a superb point blank save from Holland Sports number nine. Marshall’s save was the catalyst for Westfield scoring. An excellent move led to Jonty Lavocah curling a wonderful effort into the top left hand corner and giving Westfield a deserved lead.

Westfield appeared to be heading to half time one up, however with minutes to go their advantage was cancelled out. A hit and hope from a Holland Sports player thirty yards out hung up in the air. Tom Marshall was unlucky with the flight of the ball and parried it out to an on coming attacker. Holland Sports capitalised on Westfield’s disappointment and soon took the lead just minutes later.

Westfield needed to come out in the second half displaying the same commitment and quality from the start of the first half. Unfortunately this wasn’t the case. A superb volley finish from a Holland Sports player made it three and a well taken penalty and two further excellent finishes followed. Holland Sports were dominant as the game wore on.

Westfield had a couple of second half chances through Martyn Durrant and George Landais, but found it difficult to contain Holland Sports quality going forward and gave them too much space.

Westfield were left rueing the sloppy nature of the first half goals, the timing of them and their inability to recover.

Ringmer AFC 0 Sidley 2

Mid Sussex premier

Sidley United picked up a crucial three points and moved clear at the top of the premier as they inflicted a first defeat of the season on title rivals Ringmer with a 2-0 victory.

Both sides were unbeaten in 10 league matches coming into the game and were separated only by goal difference.

The Blues thought they hit the front with just 25 seconds gone as a cross from the left was cushioned by Paul Rogers to Sam Crabb who finished – but the offside flag had gone up against Rogers.

Sidley took the lead on seven minutes as a throw-in fell at the feet of Crabb who poked the ball home at the near post from close range.

Ringmer grew into the game around 20 minutes in and started applying some pressure on the Sidley goal with keeper Dan Hutchins making a good low save while a mix-up at the end of the half almost gifted Ringmer an equaliser before the Blues dealt with the danger.

y had a measure of control.

The second half began with Chris Agutter replacing Paul Rogers for the Blues to stiffen up the midfield.

Unfortunately Agutter only managed to go six minutes before being booked for a foul which presented Ringmer an opportunity with a free kick which Hutchins did well to beat away.

On 53 minutes came the most controversial and possibly decisive moment.

As a Ringmer player attempted to head the ball back to his goalkeeper, Chris Cumming-Bart nipped in and lifted the ball over him.

A scrambling covering defender hooked the ball out from the goal but the referee deemed that the ball had crossed the line first despite the assistant not signalling it had done so.

The referee did go and speak to the assistant but deemed he was not in a credible enough position to tell and, confident in his decision, awarded the goal.

Two could have become three when Sidley caught Ringmer napping with a quick free kick which sprung Danny Ellis through on goal but he dragged his effort wide of the post. But Sidley doggedly defended against some late Ringmer corners and crosses to secure the win.

The Blues tomorrow face Balcombe in the Montgomery Cup. The match will be played at Hailsham Town.

Bexhill College suffered a 3-2 defeat to top of the table Eastleigh.

The hosts – a team run in association with Eastbourne Borough FC and Chelsea Foundation – acquitted themselves well.

They took the lead through a stunning 30-yard strike from Herbert Ademola which gave the Eastleigh goalkeeper no chance.

Eastleigh equalised immediately and went into the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Eastleigh added a third before Finlay Holter made two excellent saves to prevent them extending their lead further. Ryan Moir restored hope with an excellent long range free kick which set up a grandstand finish but Eastleigh held on.

Jack Taylor impressed on debut for the hosts.