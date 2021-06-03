Hollington United and 1066 specials serve up day to cherish as Roger is remembered

The line-ups / Picture: Joe Knight

It was all seen as 1066 Specials FC took on Hollington United to raise money for charity and to remember football stalwart Roger Lee.

In the 1066 changing room some of the lads said it was the best day of their lives and there were tears of joy from some.

A few Hollington players shed tears too as the occasion showed why 1066 Specials are so special.

Some of the 1066 Specials line-up with a couple of special guests / Picture: Joe Knight

The 1066 coach Duncan Nolan said: “I messaged Scott Price the night before and said ‘Please look after my babies’! Scott said it was all in hand.

“I didn’t sleep the night before but Scott and Hollington had everything under control, I couldn’t be more grateful.

“I can’t find the right words to show my gratitude to Hollington United: gracious, compassionate, understanding, endearing, gently competitive, truly supportive gentleman and champions.”

Roger Lee

The match was fast-paced, full of thrills and great goals and saves... and questionable celebrations.

It was all captured by the excellent photography of Joe Knight under the watchful eye of the Storm Troopers and Chewbacca who made the day unimaginably fantastic. Thanks for that went to Graham, Dave, Barry and Simon from UK Garrison.

Jamie Nolan scored from the touchline while goals from 1066 were scored by Dale, Jamie, Tristain, Harvey, Ciaron, Chris, Jake, Aaron, Ronnie, Junior, Connor and Luke.

Hollington’s goals were scored by Danny Ellis (3), Dommy Clarke (2), Cally, Sam Adams, Jack Dixon, Jono Richardson, Liam Upton (2) and Andy Atkin.

It was a 12-2 thriller as 1066 stunned onlookers with their ability, though Hollington were rather good when they needed to step it up.

It went to penalties and 1066 took advantage of a Micky O’Callaghan miss that skimmed off the bar. Ciaron Lee stepped up slotted the winner. He was bundled to the floor by his teammates and coaches and there was champagne, confetti and tears.

Players lined up to all clap each other while supporters cheered and clapped marking the end to a brilliant day.

Val & Ciaron were presented with the match plaque by chairman Paul Anderson and Duncan Nolan, coach and liaison officer of 1066 Specials.

Scott Price and Hollington United presented Roger’s widow Val with a framed pair of goalie gloves and goalie shirt.

Then the party started and Nolan said: “This will live in my lads memories for years to come.

Scott and I have decided to make this an annual event.”

A sum of £241was raised for the 1066 Specials and organisers praised people’s generosity.