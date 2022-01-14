Little Common are home at last - but Bexhill derby will have to wait

The view from the stand at Little Common Rec

After their planned Little Common Rec homecoming derby with Bexhill was rained off for a second time last Saturday, it was the midweek Sussex Senior Cup clash with Three Bridges that marked their return after playing home games in Eastbourne since 2017.

Bridges won 3-0 but everyone at Little Common was happy to be home.

Manager Russell Eldridge said: “First and foremost is was great to be back at the Rec in our home surroundings especially under the lights too.

“Although the result wasn’t what we wanted it was a good performance and the scoreline flattered them.

“Our general performance was good and we showed good attacking intent.

“I’d say their keeper worked harder than Matt Cruttwell and we had more meaningful touches in their final third than they did ours but ultimately they converted their chances and we didn’t convert ours.

“The only stat that matters is the scoreline and they won.

“There were plenty of positives to come from the game and we have to build on these making sure we are more ruthless in both boxes. We look forward to our first Saturday match at the Rec tomorrow v Hassocks.”

Meanwhile Bexhill have announced the Little Common clash has been rearranged for Wednesday, February and switched to The Polegrove.