Little Common held on long-awaited return home - Sidley beat Hollington

Sidley MoM Tyler Capon with manager John Carey

The Commoners made two changes to their starting line up with Lewis Parsons returning in defence and new signing Freddie Warren making the starting XI. In front a healthy crowd, Common enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges and were duly rewarded when Sam Ellis saw his delivery into the box headed home by Lewis Hole in the 13th minute.

JJ Walker and Liam Ward both went close with long range efforts but the Commoners couldn’t find a second goal and the visitors equalised in the 27th minute when a turn and shot just inside the area beat Matt Cruttwell and rebounded off the post and into the goal. Neither team was able to add to their tally and score remained level at the interval.

It was the Commoners who began the second half the stronger and Hole restored Common’s lead in the 52nd minute when he side footed home from close range following good work from Warren. Ellis then saw a delivery fizz across the area but Common were unable to add to their lead and it was the visitors who struck again in the 77th minute when a long range strike nestled into the corner of the Common net.

Common pushed for a late winner and saw a penalty appeal waved away and numerous deliveries into the box cleared to safety but it wasn’t to be and Common claimed their third consecutive league draw.

Common: Cruttwell, Harris (Smith), Weeks, Walker, Parsons, Eldridge, Miriam-Batchelor (Saville), Ward, Hole, Ellis, Warren (MacLean).

Sidley United 3 - 0 Hollington United

MSFL Premier Division

Sidley United re-established a three-point lead at the top of the table after a good victory against local rivals Hollington United.

Played at The Oval, home of Eastbourne United, Hollington began well and probably shaded the opening 10 minutes of play, albeit without really testing Blues' goalkeeper Dan Hutchins. However the momentum shifted when Sidley took the lead on 22 minutes as Danny Ellis' strike from the edge of the area deflected off a defender and wrong footed the Lions' goalkeeper.

Lee Carey then doubled the Sidley lead on 29 minutes with a lovely direct free. kick. And before half time the Blues grabbed a third goal when Chris Cumming-Bart's delicious cross from the right saw Charlie Cornford initially hit the post but he reacted quickest to the rebound to poke the ball home.

The second half, perhaps understandably, lacked the intensity of the first. A couple of yellow cards for The Lions was as much action as there was at either goalmouth. Sidley Man of the Match Tyler Capon forced the Hollington goalkeeper into a smart save with a low strike towards the far corner while Hutchins smothered an opportunity for the visitors to register.

However Sidley had already done enough already to claim the points and they saw out the game to move clear of rivals Ringmer, who were not in action. Next week Sidley turn their focus to the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup as they face AFC Uckfield II in their first match at Little Common Rec this season. The winners of that will be at home to West Sussex outfit Harting in the Quarter Finals.

Sidley Hutchins, Featherstone (McCue), McEniry, Walker, Elliott-Noye (Clifford), Carey, Cumming-Bart, Capon, Ellis, Cornford (Foster), Rogers.

Rye Town 1 - 4 Sidley United - ESFL Division One

Sidley United II's put themselves in real title contention as they enjoyed a comprehensive win over Rye Town in the ESFL Division One.