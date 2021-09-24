Little Common loving life - Bexhill brilliant back at The Polegrove

Bexhill United among the goals in their 3-1 win over Saltdean at The Polegrove / Pictures: Joe Knight

Little Common and Bexhill continue to enjoy life in the SCFL premier.

Common are fourth after thumping AFC Varndeanians 5-0, led by a Lewis Hole hat-trick. And the Pirates have hit the top six after a fine 3-1 midweek win at home to high-flying Saltdean.

Little Common boss Russell Eldridge was delighted with their latest SCFL premier win. He said: “It was another good convincing win against AFC Vardeanians as we continued our impressive start to the season.

Little Common hat-trick hero Lewis Hole

“It was pleasing to keep a clean sheet (that’s five in ten matches) and we were indebted to Matt Cruttwell for helping us achieve this after a couple of sloppy moments in a game we were more than comfortable in.

“We made the perfect start, scoring early in the game, and created good chances in the first half – but were only to go in two goals up. We spoke at half-time about being ruthless and scoring more – we did but had to be patient.

“Lewis Hole continued his fantastic scoring record for the club with hat-trick. We are working well both individually and collectively and will continue to keep working hard to achieve our goals.”

Common go to Fisher in the FA Vase tomorrow then entertain Lingfield in the league on Tuesday.

It was quite a night for Bexhill at the Polegrove as they produced another memorable performance to dispatch one of the title favourites, Saltdean.

Bexhill got the breakthrough when a diagonal pass from Bradley Pritchard was volleyed back across goal by Corey Wheeler and put into his own net by a defender.

Saltdean levelled before the break but in the second half a scramble in the area allowed Jack Shonk to swivel and finish into the bottom corner.

A fantastic double save from debutant Bexhill keeper Alexanda Zamani kept them ahead, then Joe Summerbell rose high to glance in Bexhill’s third.

Boss Light said: “Once again this group gave me everything I asked for .

“We got on the front foot, worked harder than the opposition and our shape was excellent. Wwe never really looked like conceding from open play, and we know they score a lot of goals from set-piece deliveries into the box so we had to be alive to that threat.

“They are a top side who I’m sure will do very well this season but we showed just how good we can be and thoroughly deserved another three points.”