Little Common defend a cross into their penalty area against AFC Uckfield Town

Little Common’s crucial win in pictures

Little Common Football Club is on the brink of completing its survival mission following a 1-0 win at home to AFC Uckfield Town yesterday (Saturday).

Lewis Hole’s first half goal gave Common a victory which put them five points clear of the two Southern Combination League Premier Division relegation places with two games remaining. Pictures by Simon Newstea

Little Common player-manager Russell Eldridge tussles for possession with Bailo Camara
Russell Eldridge shapes to play the ball forward
Little Common left-back Ollie Weeks keeps a close eye on Bailo Camara
Jamie Crone tussles with Uckfield pair Sam Cooper and Richie Welch
