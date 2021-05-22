Little Common under-13s topped their football league... twice over

Little Common under-13s / Picture: Stella Cowell

Little Common’s under-13 footballers are celebrating winning their league.

Their coaches said things had been so hard for the younger generations having their social and sports times taken away and this was an upbeat end to such a hard time that had affected them all.

The team play in the Rother League.

The team is made up of under-12 and under-13 players

This season was started but was then cancelled because of the second lockdown – and at that point, Little Common were sitting top of the league.

The season was later reorganised, with all teams starting on zero points.

Little Common put that setback beghind them and finished top of the league to be crowned champions – beating Hastings Athletic 8-0 in the rain.

They won all their games apart from one that ended in a draw.

Common conceded only one goal in the whole season.

Joint managers Tony Dunn and Tim Cowell paid tribute to the players.

Dunn said: “It’s been a really hard time for all of us but the boys have really worked hard and this league win will mean so much for the boys”

Cowell added: “I am so happy for all the players and volunteers involved in the club.

“We have overcome so many obstacles but to see the boys make their own bit of history is fantastic!”

