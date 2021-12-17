Little Common's poor form continues with defeat to Loxwood

Sam Ellis saw an effort skim the bar in Little Common's defeat to Loxwood on Saturday

Common welcomed back Liam Ward and Matt MacLean to the starting 11 but were without the injured Jamie Bunn and Russell Eldridge.

In an even opening, neither keeper was troubled, and it was Common who came closest to opening the scoring when a Sam Ellis effort from the edge of the area skimmed the crossbar.

Lewis Hole saw a looping effort from a JJ Walker corner saved whilst at the other end Matt Cruttwell did well to deny the Loxwood forward when through on goal.

The deadlock was broken just before the interval when an Adam Smith throw-in bobbled at the feet of Cruttwell as he went to the kick the ball and the grateful Loxwood forward was able to fire the ball into an empty net.

Any thoughts of a second half comeback were quickly thwarted and two quick goals after the restart gave Common a mountain to climb.

The second goal came courtesy of a free header following a save from Cruttwell and the third saw a long range free kick somehow find its way through a crowd of players and into the net.

Common went on to enjoy their best spell of the game and pinned their visitors back but despite a succession of corners, there was no way back into the game.